Hanoi closes karaoke parlors, bars in latest COVID-19 response
All karaoke parlors, bars and discotheques in Hanoi suspended operations from 0:00 on February 1 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
The move followed the municipal People’s Committee’s decision amid the complicated developments of the pandemic.
All eateries are required to disinfect their space regularly, arrange seats to ensure social distancing and ask all staff to wear masks.
Residents have to limit gathering in crowds when it is not necessary. Those organizing events must strictly ensure preventive measures.
The city authorities have emphasized that people should limit organizing festive activities amid the latest outbreak that has aroused concerns that it is a rapidly spreading variant of the novel coronavirus.
The capital city has to date recorded 15 infection cases, all are related to the two new outbreaks detected in Chi Linh city of Hai Duong province and Van Don district of Quang Ninh province.
In another development, Quang Ninh province is speeding up the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing of workers at Vang Danh Coal Company, after one worker of this company tested positive for the virus on January 31.
The northern province has reported a total of 25 community-transmitted cases over the past five days./.