Hai Duong detects 440 COVID-19 cases in most of localities Ten out of 12 district-level localities in the northern province of Hai Duong have reported COVID-19 infection cases, with the tally reaching 440 as of 6:00 on February 14.

No new COVID-19 cases recorded on February 14 morning Vietnam has detected no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 12 hours to 6:00am on February 14, keeping the national count of local infections at 1,297, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Vietnam reports 53 COVID-19 cases on February 13 afternoon Vietnam recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 in localities and four imported cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm February 13, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

HCM City: Two new COVID-19 cases linked with Tan Son Nhat Airport Ho Chi Minh City has seen two new cases testing positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on February 12 and 13, and both are linked with the hotbed in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.