Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The beneficiaries include those who are serving fixed-term sentences, those who will have life sentences reduced, and those who will have sentences suspended.In order to be considered for amnesty, inmates must show good conduct, serve at least half of their fixed-term sentences, and at least 15 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences. Another requirement is that the inmates must complete the payment of court fees.Prisoners who have returned part of assets, paid part of compensations or fulfilled part of other civil obligations, but have met special economic difficulties will be taken into consideration, except for those involved in corruption.Those who are 70 years old and above, or the only breadwinners of disadvantaged families, or suffer from serious diseases, chronic illness or disabilities, or female inmates who are pregnant or have kids less than three years old, will also be considered once they have served at least one third or two fifths of their prison terms, or 13 years for those who have their life sentences reduced to fixed-term sentences.In compliance with the decision, relevant units reviewed the dossiers of nearly 3,000 inmates nominated for amnesty submitted by prisons managed by the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of National Defence, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told a meeting of the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty on August 23.The previous eight rounds of amnesty benefited 90,000 inmates. The rate of amnesty beneficiaries reverting back to crime was reportedly at 0.06% during the period./