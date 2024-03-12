Business Trade turnover through Mong Cai border gate increases over 30% The Mong Cai international border gate in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh has seen trade volume decline so far this year, but trade turnover has increased compared to the same period last year, according to head of the border gate management board Tran Bich Ngoc.

Business Vietnam, Japan promote financial cooperation A delegation from the Finance Ministry led by Minister Ho Duc Phoc on March 11 had a working session with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and representatives from Japanese partners to promote bilateral financial cooperation.

Business Ca Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC sets sight on Australia, NZ The Ca Mau Petroleum Fertiliser JSC (PVCFC) is preparing high-quality shipments to officially enter Australia and New Zealand, two of the world's most demanding fertiliser markets.

Business Tra Vinh cooperates with Korean partners in various areas Departments and Tra Vinh University in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh signed cooperation agreements with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in various fields on March 11.