Hanoi considers Australia important, potential partner: city leader
Hanoi takes Australia as an important and potential partner and always pays attention to promoting cooperation with the country, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung told Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie on February 15.
Overview of meeting between Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie (Photo: Hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi takes Australia as an important and potential partner and always pays attention to promoting cooperation with the country, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung told Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie on February 15.
However, economic cooperation is still modest, with shipments to Australia only accounting for about 2 percent of Hanoi's exports, and the nation’s direct investment in the city only reaching 500 million USD.
Dung proposed the two sides further promote collaboration, especially in cultural exchanges, tourism, education, smart city building and high-tech agriculture, given that Australia has strengths in capital, management experience, and scientific and technological capacity while Hanoi has potential for quality labour and is a large market with a stable growth rate.
Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung (fourth from right) and Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie (fourth from left) pose for a photo (Photo: Hanoimoi.com.vn)Agreeing that the two sides still have great potential for economic cooperation, Ambassador Robyn Mudie said that this is also a priority of the Australian Government.
According to her, the fields Australian investors are currently interested in can suit Hanoi's needs, including agriculture, education, energy, services, and digital economy.
She affirmed that Australia is willing to meet Hanoi's demand and will always encourage its businesses to provide the city with quality and effective capital.
Appreciating Vietnam's commitments to climate change at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 (COP26), Ambassador Robyn Mudie said that Australia, which is developing many related solutions, can also cooperate with Vietnam in this field.
Thanking the diplomat for her ideas, the Hanoi leader expressed his wish that the Ambassador will continue popularising the images of Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular to Australian friends and the international community./.