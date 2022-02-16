Politics Exchange event in Brussels promotes Vietnam – Laos friendship Representatives of the Vietnamese and Lao Embassies and Delegations to the EU in Belgium gathered together at an exchange event in Brussels on February 15 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics NA Standing Committee looks into copyright of national flag, emblem, anthem The Standing Committee of the 15th National Assembly (NA) scrutinised the latest version of a draft law revising and supplementing some articles of the Law on Intellectual Property (IP) during its 8th session in Hanoi on February 15.

Politics Vietnam willing to promote cooperation with UN on peacekeeping: Ambassador Vietnam is ready to promote cooperation with the United Nations on peacekeeping missions, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN) Nguyen Phuong Tra has said.

Politics NA Standing Committee opens 8th session The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee commenced the 8th session in Hanoi on February 15 morning.