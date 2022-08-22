Hanoi contest seeks creative space, design initiatives
The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports in collaboration with the University of Industrial Fine Arts on August 22 launched a contest to seek new and unique ideas in creative spaces, designs and products for Hanoi.
Creative ideas are being sought for interior and exterior of public works; decoration of squares, flower gardens, parks, cultural houses; designs and graphic images for cultural and artistic works; fashion designs and accessories; architectural designs of factories and industrial parks; products that can promote the city's strengths in culture, history and craft village; and new technological applications.
The contest is expected to create an impetus to form a creative economy, thus contributing to realising the target to turn Hanoi into an innovation hub in Southeast Asia - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The contest is expected to create an impetus to form a creative economy, thus contributing to realising the target to turn Hanoi into an innovation hub in Southeast Asia, and the world's destination of knowledge and creativity.
According to Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong, the municipal authorities are actively coordinating with agencies and organizations to organise contests and events towards a network of young designers and valuable products that can contribute to the capital city’s creative industry.
At the contest launching ceremony, a cooperation agreement was signed between the two organisers to enhance connection in the field.
In 2019, Hanoi became an official member of the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network in the field of design. The municipal authorities always create favourable conditions to raise the bar for the design and creativity fields, and promoting community engagement to gradually realise its creative initiatives./.