Hanoi continues to lead in FDI attraction in first nine months
Hanoi has maintained its position as the leading destination in Vietnam for foreign direct investment (FDI), bringing in nearly 2.53 billion USD in registered capital during the first nine months of 2023 and representing nearly 12.5% of the country’s total.
VNA
