Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung (R) and Cambodian ambassador to Vietnam Prak Nguon Hong (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)



- Hanoi will continue to contribute to the strengthening of the Vietnam - Cambodia relations, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has told outgoing Cambodian ambassador to Vietnam Prak Nguon Hong.In a meeting in Hanoi on August14, Chung highlighted efforts made by the diplomat in lifting bilateral relations higher.He praised the contributions by the ambassador and staff of the embassy to organising cultural and people-to-people exchange activities to foster cooperation among enterprises of the two nations, expressing his hope the diplomat will continue to be a bridge enhancing relations between the two countries, and between Hanoi and Phnom Penh.For his part,Prak Nguon Hong thanked the municipal People’s Committee and its chairman for their support.He stressed that key events organised during his tenure in Vietnam were supported by the municipal authority.The diplomat said that when taking on new tasks, he will still look to strengthen relations between Vietnam and Cambodia, especially the relationship between Hanoi and Phnom Penh.According to Chairman Chung, Vietnam will assume the ASEAN Chair in 2020, and Hanoi will hold a meeting of mayors from ASEAN member nations’ capitals.Chung took the occasion to convey his invitation to leaders of Phnom Penh to attend the meeting.The Cambodian diplomat said he will transfer Chung’s invitation to Phnom Penh’s officials, expressing his belief that Vietnam will succeed in its chairmanship of ASEAN.-VNA