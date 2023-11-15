Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023: vibrant cultural, art feast
With 60 events and activities, the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023 is expected to become a platform for exchange and display of creative activities in various areas from November 17-26.
Among the over 20 exhibitions on major streets, workshops at Gia Lam train factory will become spaces for 16 exhibitions incorporating unique visual effects with outstanding art pieces.
In particular, the public will have an opportunity to see the first steam locomotive and also the iconic symbol of the Vietnamese railway industry. It was produced in around 1965 by engineers at the Gia Lam train factory with assistance of foreign experts.
The festival will also feature nine music, fashion and graffiti shows, engaging local residents and tourists, especially young people.
Community activities will be organised on the mudflats on the Red River, besides a cycle tour and design contests, among others. There will be a fair showcasing diverse products in handicraft, creation, fashion, and communications.
To give more experiences to visitors, organisers will offer technology activities such as three-dimensional painting and virtual tours.
Besides, workshops and seminars on creation to be held within the framework of the festival will offer a platform for creators and managers to seek ways to realise Hanoi’s desire for reform and creation.
The festival, in its second edition, will be jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee, the Architecture Magazine under the Vietnam Association of Architects, and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports with the support of UNESCO Office in Hanoi, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), international organisations, businesses, creators and artists.
Hanoi became an official member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in 2019./.