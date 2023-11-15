Culture - Sports Exhibition spotlights history of Vietnam-Italy friendship An exhibition featuring Vietnam-Italy solidarity, and the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam is being held from November 13-18 within the framework of the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 in Genoa.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese, Japanese students join exchange in Tokyo The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held an exchange event called "Teenage Ambassadors 2023” for Vietnamese and Japanese high school students on November 14.

Culture - Sports Calligraphy exhibition spotlights Vietnamese literature, arts A calligraphy exhibition themed “Net dan thanh” kicked off at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi on November 14 as part of activities to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Artist utilising lotus to add charm to Vietnamese handicrafts Kieu Cao Dung from Hanoi together with the Hali Import-Export and Trading Services JSC from Ninh Binh province utilise lotus stems to create a range of products imbued with the Vietnamese cultural identity, such as paper lotus flowers and paper fans.