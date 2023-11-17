The festival was jointly organised by the municipal People’s Committee, the Architecture Magazine under the Vietnam Association of Architects, and the municipal Department of Culture and Sports with the support of international organisations, businesses, creators and artists.



It is expected to become a platform for exchange and display of creative activities in various areas in the capital city.

The festival also features nine music, fashion and graffiti shows, engaging local residents and tourists, especially young people.



To give more experiences to visitors, organisers offer technology activities such as three-dimensional painting and virtual tours.



Community activities are also organised on the mudflats on the Red River, besides a cycle tour and design contests, among others.



Besides, workshops and seminars on creation to be held within the framework of the festival will offer a platform for creators and managers to seek ways to realise Hanoi’s desire for reform and creation.

Hanoi became an official member of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in 2019./.

VNA