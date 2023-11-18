Culture - Sports Hoi An – UNESCO creative city Crafts and folk arts are outstanding strengths of Hoi An and have been effectively preserved and promoted in recent times. On October 31, 2023, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network Secretariat named Hoi An as the next representative from Vietnam becoming an official member of the Network in terms of crafts and folk arts.

Videos Calligraphy exhibition spotlights Vietnamese literature, arts A calligraphy exhibition themed “Nét đan thanh” is underway at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi as part of activities to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Culture - Sports Phu Quoc triathlon event attracts nearly 2,000 athletes Multi-sport festival BIM Group IRONMAN 70.3 Phu Quoc was kicked off in the island resort city of Phu Quoc in the southern province of Kien Giang on November 17, drawing nearly 2,000 athletes from 47 countries and territories.