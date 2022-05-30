Hanoi is presented as a charming capital with modern development, but still preserves the old monuments. Lakes, parks and tree-lined avenues and hundreds of temples and pagodas add to the city’s charm. Guests can easily explore by taxi.

Da Nang is comfortable and friendly, with attractive cuisine. Joining culinary discovery tours is the most effective way to experience culture and life.

TripAdvisor also suggests that visitors explore caves on Ngu Hanh Son mountain and enjoy street food./.

VNA