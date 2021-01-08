Politics Vietnam expects to expand engagement in UN peacekeeping operations Vietnam will continue to seek measures to enhance the efficiency of and expand the areas of engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, heard a conference held by the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on January 7 to review Vietnam’s involvement in the operations in the 2012-2020 period.

Politics Get-together celebrates joint Vietnam-Cambodia victory over Pol Pot Ho Chi Minh City’s Union of Friendship Organisations and the Cambodian Consulate General in the city held a get-together on January 7 to mark 42 years since the victory in the Southwestern border defence war and the joint victory on January 7, 1979 of Vietnam and Cambodia over the genocidal Pol Pot regime.

Politics Vietnam prioritising enhanced cooperation between UN, regional organisations As an active member of ASEAN and the UN Security Council (UNSC), Vietnam will continue to give priority to strengthening cooperation between the UN and regional organisations, especially in preventing conflict, and is willing to coordinate with the international community for a better and more stable world, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics Vietnam, US foreign ministers agree to boost ties The foreign ministers of Vietnam and the US have pledged to enhance cooperation between the two countries on the basis of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime of each other.