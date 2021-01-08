Hanoi decorated to welcome National Party Congress
Major streets in Hanoi are adorned with lights and posters to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.
Streets in Hanoi are adorned with lights, flowers and posters to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Major streets in Hanoi are adorned with lights and posters to welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.
According to the municipal Department of Culture and Spots, as of January 8, the capital city had completed a huge workload in service of the big event.
Such streets and intersections as Tran Nhan Tong, Giang Vo-Cat Linh, Hoang Liet-Nuoc Ngam Bus Station, and Nga Tu So, and the areas around the Opera House and the State Bank of Vietnam, among others, are festooned with diverse posters.
Up to 400 banners have made streets in Ba Dinh district, and Hung Vung, Doc Lap, Chu Van An and Le Hong Phong streets radiant.
Meanwhile, the lighting system has been installed at Ba Trieu, Hang Bai, Phan Dinh Phung, Dien Bien Phu, Pham Hung and Vo Chi Cong streets, and Thang Long Avenue.
On this occasion, a photo exhibition on the 13th National Party Congress is being held at Exhibition House at 93 Dinh Tien Hoang.
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, 2021./.