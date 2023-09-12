The Hanoi delegation holds a working session with Chairman of the Executive Council of the state of Bern Philippe Müller. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – A Hanoi delegation led by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh paid a working trip to Switzerland from September 8-11.



During the trip, the delegation had meetings with Chairman of the Executive Council of the state of Bern Philippe Müller and Mayor of Bern city Alec von Graffenried.



At a working session with Müller, Chairman Thanh affirmed that Hanoi wishes to promote friendly relations and cooperation with Bern state based on the potential and similarities between the two sides. He suggested the state’s Executive Council to encourage local agencies and businesses to strengthen connections with those of Hanoi, especially in the fields of Bern's strengths such as tourism, security, high technology, urban planning and innovation. He also called for investment in Hanoi's Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park and urged Swiss companies to seize cooperation opportunities when the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) is signed.

At a meeting with the Mayor of Bern city, Thanh expressed his interest in wastewater treatment in Bern and proposed the Swiss city provide information relating to solutions in the field.



The two sides agreed to cooperate and exchange experiences in the field of preserving and promoting world cultural heritage recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in the two localities.

During their stay, the Hanoi delegation attended the Vietnam - Switzerland trade, investment and science and technology cooperation seminar in Zurich city where the Hanoi official affirmed that the city will create the best conditions for investors, including those from Switzerland, to invest and do business.

The delegation also took part in the celebration of Vietnam’s 78th National Day in Bern and met the Vietnamese community in Switzerland as well as paid a working trip to the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland./.

