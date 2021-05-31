Health Vietnam records 82 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases Vietnam logged 85 new COVID-19 cases, including 82 domestically-transmitted and three imported, in the past six hours to 6pm on May 31, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health UNDP presents COVID-19 test kits to Ministry of Health The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) handed over 1,500 COVID-19 test kits to the Ministry of Health (MoH) on May 31 as part of an effort to help put the spread of the virus in northern Vietnam under control.

Politics Deputy PM Dam asks for preventing pandemic from spreading to safe areas Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has asked authorities and relevant forces to work hard to prevent COVID-19 in lockdown areas in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang from spreading to safe areas or adjacent localities.