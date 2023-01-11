Hanoi has set the target of having doctors at all healthcare stations by 2025,(Photo: soyte.hanoi.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi aims to have doctors at all healthcare stations by 2025, according to a human resources development plan for the 2022-2025 period issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

By 2025, there will be 26.4 nurses and midwives per 10,000 inhabitants, and up to 41% of the officials and employees in public health facilities will obtain bachelor's and post-graduate degrees.



To realise the target, the city will adopt some measures including raising the number of hospital beds by 4,704 by 2025, and 1,555 doctors, 2,595 nurses and midwives, and 338 pharmacists will be employed in the sector.



Hanoi will devise recruitment plans to ensure that there will be enough health workers at facilities across the city. It will coordinate with universities and colleges to attract high-quality human resources for units under the Department of Health and devise policies to support the training of medical staff to improve their professional skills, especially at the grassroots level.



Private medical services will be prompted to improve the quality of their operations and collaborate with the public health system to take care of people's health. Retired medical professionals that are still healthy will be encouraged to continue working at public and non-public health facilities./.