Hanoi diversifies OCOP product promotion activities
Hanoi, which is taking the lead in the “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) programme, has worked to diversify trade promotion activities and facilitate product sale.
Hanoi is taking the lead in the "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) programme. (Photo: VNA)
According to the city's Coordinating Office for the New-Style Rural Area Building Programme, as of 2019, Hanoi had 1,649 OCOP products, including four rated five stars, 1,098 four-star and 534 three-star products.
The municipal Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Department of Industry and Trade and the Hanoi Promotion Agency have organised various events and fairs to promote such products, helping them win the trust of consumers.
The office has also coordinated with TikTok Vietnam to equip producers and other stakeholders with skills in putting up products for sale on the e-commerce platform.
Phuong Dinh Anh, deputy chief of the Central Coordination Office for New Rural Area Development, said ample room remains for Hanoi’s OCOP products.
However, he pointed out that the products mainly come from traditional craft villages, and there are not many innovative products, along with other limitations in this regard.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Therefore, apart from standardising products in terms of packaging and quality, the city should pay more attention to innovation, training for stakeholders, connectivity in product sale, and supervision and inspection of product quality and reputation, he suggested.
The city plans to build five pilot centres for design, innovation and promotion of OCOP products in combination with tourism development in Gia Lam, Thuong Tin, Phu Xuyen and Chuong My districts, and Son Tay town.
The models are expected to bring together artisans, young designers, researchers and representatives from universities and international organsiations.
Hanoi aims to have an additional 2,000 OCOP products rated three stars and above by 2025.
The OCOP programme, initiated by the MARD in 2008, is based on Japan’s “One Village, One Product” programme and Thailand’s “One Tambon, One Product”. It is an economic development programme for rural areas and also to help implement the national target programme on new-style rural area building.
OCOP products are made based on the combination of local resources, traditional culture, and advanced technology. The programme looks to provide farmers with a chance to come together to form cooperatives, enabling them to create goods with higher quality and better design and packaging that meet higher standards and market demand./.