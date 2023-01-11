Society Cuban National Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations held a gathering on January 10 marking the 64th anniversary of the National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959-2023).

Society Vietnam News Agency debuts book on Paris Peace Accords The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a book on the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) which was signed 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).

Society Lao localities, agencies extend Tet greetings to Nghe An A number of delegations from Lao agencies and localities have visited their counterparts in the central province of Nghe An ahead of the Vietnamese traditional New Year (Tet), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year, which falls in late January.

Society Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin helps disadvantaged people Sen Vang (Golden Lotus), a Vietnamese charity foundation in Berlin, has provided support for many disadvantaged people in Vietnam, Germany, Europe and Africa since it was set up in 2014.