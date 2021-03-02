Hanoi ensures COVID-19 safety measures as students return to school
Body temperature of pupils at Ngoc Lam Primary School in Long Bien district are measured while their hands are sanitised before attending classes (Photo: VNA)
Students at Tran Nhan Tong High school in Hai Ba Trung district wash their hands carefully before attending classes. (Photo: VNA)
Teachers check students’ body temperature before entering school (Photo: VNA)
The first class of Tran Nhan Tong High School’s students (Photo: VNA)
Children students at Hong Tien kindergarten, Long Bien district, on their first day back to school after a long holiday (Photo: VNA)
Measures against COVID-19 are taken seriously in Ngoc Lam Secondary School, Long Bien district. (Photo: VNA)
The first class in Xuan Phuong Primary School after a long quarantine period. (Photo: VNA)
Physical distancing is applied in Viet Duc High School, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)
