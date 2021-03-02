Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi ensures COVID-19 safety measures as students return to school

Students in Hanoi returned to school on March 2 morning after Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and a few more days off to contain the spread of COVID-19 in tandem with the municipal government’s request. While welcoming students back, schools strictly abide by Health Ministry’s recommendations in disease prevention.
  • Body temperature of pupils at Ngoc Lam Primary School in Long Bien district are measured while their hands are sanitised before attending classes (Photo: VNA)

  • Students at Tran Nhan Tong High school in Hai Ba Trung district wash their hands carefully before attending classes. (Photo: VNA)

  • Teachers check students’ body temperature before entering school (Photo: VNA)

  • The first class of Tran Nhan Tong High School’s students (Photo: VNA)

  • Children students at Hong Tien kindergarten, Long Bien district, on their first day back to school after a long holiday (Photo: VNA)

  • Measures against COVID-19 are taken seriously in Ngoc Lam Secondary School, Long Bien district. (Photo: VNA)

  • The first class in Xuan Phuong Primary School after a long quarantine period. (Photo: VNA)

  • Physical distancing is applied in Viet Duc High School, Hoan Kiem district (Photo: VNA)

  • Measures against COVID-19 are taken seriously in Ngoc Lam Secondary School, Long Bien district (Photo: VNA)

