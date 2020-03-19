Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Hanoi ensures food supply amid pandemic

Amid the complicated developments of Covid-19 in many localities in the country including Hanoi, tradition markets in the capital city still ensure diverse and plentiful supply of food for the people.
VNA

  • Diverse and plentiful supply of food is available for the people at a handful of markets in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

  • Different kinds of vegetables at the markets (Photo: VNA)

  • Dry food stalls in Gia Lam market, Long Bien district (Photo: VNA)

  • The stalls are full of food (Photo: VNA)

  • People buy fruits to supply vitamin C to strengthen their immune system (Photo: VNA)

  • People can buy food easily (Photo: VNA)

