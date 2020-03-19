Hanoi ensures food supply amid pandemic
Amid the complicated developments of Covid-19 in many localities in the country including Hanoi, tradition markets in the capital city still ensure diverse and plentiful supply of food for the people.
-
Diverse and plentiful supply of food is available for the people at a handful of markets in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
-
Different kinds of vegetables at the markets (Photo: VNA)
-
Dry food stalls in Gia Lam market, Long Bien district (Photo: VNA)
-
The stalls are full of food (Photo: VNA)
-
People buy fruits to supply vitamin C to strengthen their immune system (Photo: VNA)
-
People can buy food easily (Photo: VNA)