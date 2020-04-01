Business PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1 The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public investment disbursement would help lift GDP by 0.42 percentage points Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year's gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Another automaker in Vietnam halts operation TC Motor has said that it will halt vehicle production in the northern province of Ninh Binh from April 1 to 15 over concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.