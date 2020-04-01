Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for people
Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for residents as the capital city started a two-week nationwide social distancing order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.
At a supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
Lan said the city’s supply of goods is working normally, delivering to 26 shopping centres, 142 supermarkets and thousands of stores across the city. They have also been following rigorous sanitary protocols and regularly inspected to ensure food safety and to combat the spread of the virus.
Under the Prime Minister’s social distancing order, the city’s supermarkets and traditional markets will remain open. Firms have been told to submit their transport vehicle numbers for special permits to deliver goods during the fortnight period. Mobile stores and make-shift supply centres are also considered as additional options. The army and the police have been ordered to assist with the transport of goods and logistics if necessary.
The city’s authority has been working closely with suppliers and firms in the city as well as the nearby provinces to make sure there will be sufficient supply of goods for the city in all scenarios.
According to the department, the city increased reserves by 300-500 percent over normal demand.
The municipal department would spend 194 trillion VND (8.3 billion USD) to triple the volume of goods for reserves in the second quarter of this year./.