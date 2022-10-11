Hanoi enterprises assisted to surmount difficulties, fulfill social responsibility
Over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly thanks to support from local authorities, enterprises in Hanoi have managed to not only surmount difficulties but also fulfill their social responsibility.
Representatives of businesses at a meeting between authorities of Hanoi's Dong Anh district and oustanding local enterprises (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Over the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, partly thanks to support from local authorities, enterprises in Hanoi have managed to not only surmount difficulties but also fulfill their social responsibility.
With more than 4,500 enterprises and cooperatives in different economic sectors, Dong Anh is home to the biggest number of businesses among outlying districts of Hanoi.
Despite the pandemic’s impacts in the last couple of years, many businesses in the district have shown resilience to flexibly adapt to the new context and expand operations.
Nguyen Xuan Linh, Chairman of the district People’s Committee, said local enterprises have made substantial contributions to Dong Anh’s outstanding achievements in socio-economic development as compared to previous years.
In the first nine months of 2022, the local production value is estimated at nearly 127.17 trillion VND (5.3 billion USD), up 10.9% from a year earlier. That includes nearly 114.19 trillion VND in industry - construction and 11.18 trillion VND in trade – services, representing increases of 10.5% and 16.5% respectively.
Meanwhile, the state budget revenue stood at more than 4.42 trillion VND, equivalent to 57% of the target for this year, Linh noted.
Aside from promoting production and business activities, businesses and entrepreneurs in Hanoi have also reserved considerable material resources for social work.
Amid the recent coronavirus outbreak, they donated hundreds of billions of VND to the pandemic prevention and control funds of localities. They have also made donations to the Gratitude Fund and the Fund of the Poor, helping ensure local social security.
Le Trung Kien, Secretary of the Dong Anh Party Committee, said facing social restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 transmission last year, the district’s administration worked to encourage and help enterprises to sustain operations.
Timely and flexible measures carried out at that time proved effective, he said, adding that Dong Anh received the biggest donations from businesses and people to the anti-COVID-19 fund among all localities in Hanoi. This demonstrated the high sense of responsibility on behalf of companies and entrepreneurs towards local development.
The Hanoi People’s Committee said in a move to appreciate their contributions and also to provide more assistance for them, authorities have been pushing ahead with support policies for pandemic-hit companies.
Since the year’s beginning, authorities in the city have reduced value added tax (VAT) by 2% for nearly 42,000 firms and cut down registration fees by over 1.7 trillion VND, statistics show.
Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ha Minh Hai said from now the end of 2022, the city will focus on tackling as many difficulties for businesses as possible by proactively forecasting changes in the market to take measures for facilitating domestic and foreign trade; fully enforcing the Government’s new policies on tax and fee exemption, reduction, and payment deadline extension; and asking banks to supply concessional loans for enterprises.
Mac Quoc Anh, Secretary General of the Hanoi Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, held that to address difficulties and give an impulse to local firms, authorities should speed up the settlement of administrative procedures. They should also accelerate the implementation of relevant resolutions issued by the National Assembly and the Government so that more enterprises can benefit from support policies.
Secretary of the Dong Anh Party Committee Le Trung Kien noted as the Hanoi administration designated the district as a financial hub and a smart city, much needs to be done, requiring more contributions, in terms of both wisdom and resources, from local enterprises and entrepreneurs.
He held that businesses should uphold resilience and reform mindset to better corporate governance and raise labour productivity.
For their part, authorities will keep reforming administrative procedures, improving the investment and business climate, and promoting the district’s competitiveness so as to provide the best possible conditions for people and enterprises to start business and expand operations, according to the official./.