Business Vietfood & Beverage – Propack exhibition slated for November The Vietfood & Beverage – Propack, a reputable exhibition in the field of food, beverage and processing and packaging equipment and technologies, will take place from November 9-12 in Hanoi, according to the organiser, the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).

Business Management level of Vietnamese enterprises still low: experts The management level of large enterprises in Vietnam is still very low as compared to countries such as Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, according to experts.

Sci-Tech eTax Mobile app sees about 171,900 downloads, installations There were nearly 171,900 downloads, installations and uses of eTax Mobile – an electronic tax mobile app – between mid-December 2021 when the app was launched and September 27, 2022, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Business Quang Ngai invests in seaport infrastructure The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the central coastal province of Quang Ngai has proposed the provincial People’s Committee and central agencies pay more attention to investment in infrastructure at local fishing ports.