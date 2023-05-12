Business Up to 551 million poultry heads raised for meat, eggs across Vietnam Vietnam is one of the countries with the largest total poultry population in the world, with up to 551.4 million heads being raised across the country in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year rise of 2.4%.

Business Bac Giang improves quality of investment attraction The northern province of Bac Giang will focus on improving the quality of investment promotion work in the near future, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Anh Duong.

Business Private sector’s engagement needed for Vietnam to promote green growth: Experts The engagement of the private sector in green and sustainable growth is crucial for Vietnam to complete its target of achieving net-zero emission and raising the green economy scale to 300 billion USD in the total national GDP value in 2050, according to experts.