Hanoi exhibition spotlights Soviet Union’s women
An exhibition on women of the former Soviet Union kicked off at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on January 17.
Visitors to the exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh Museum (Photo: VNA)
This is an activity to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations (January 30) and also part of the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam 2019-2020.
The exhibition features 109 photos and 45 propaganda posters selected from the archives of the Saint Petersburg-based State Museum of Political History of Russia.
They reflect Russian women’s struggle for equality in society before the October Revolution in 1917, the policies on women-related issues and women’s role and position in society from the October Revolution to 1991, and women-related issues in modern Russia.
Since Vietnam and Russia set up diplomatic ties in 1950, the strategic partnership in 2001, and the comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012, the bilateral relations have become a previous asset of the two countries’ people, and they have been developing strongly in all fields.
Vu Manh Ha, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Museum, said the exhibition is the first step to realise the cultural and scientific cooperation programme between the two museums, a practical contribution to the reinforcement of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The event is scheduled to run through February 25./.