An exhibition themed “Diary of Peace” is taking place at the Hoa Lo Prison relic site in Hanoi to mark 20 years since the capital city was honoured the City for Peace by UNESCO.

Thomas Eugene Wilber was 12 years old when his father’s plane was shot down in Việt Nam and taken prisoner.

His father, Commander Walter Eugene Wilber, was detained in the Hoa Lo Prison from 1968-1973.

After his father’s death, Wilber and his family collected several items his father had preserved from his days in Việt Nam and donated the memorabilia to the Hoả Lò Prison Museum.

The exhibition tells the stories of the Vietnamese people’s heroic struggle from 1954 to 1975. It also expresses gratitude to foreign friends who, regardless of their nationalities and races, fought for peace in the country and joined hands in healing the war wounds.

Through the exhibits, organisers wish to convey the message that it’s never too late for peace and that Vietnam is a destination for cooperation, friendship and peace.-VNA