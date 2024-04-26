Students at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition, co-hosted by the Ho Chi Minh Museum and the Vietnam Military History Museum, opened in Hanoi on April 26, showcasing the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the remarkable development of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA).



Over 300 photos and artifacts are on display, taking visitors on a journey through the VPA's history.



From its humble beginning with 34 soldiers armed with rudimentary weapons on December 22, 1944, the VPA has grown from strength to strength, maturing with each battle under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh.



The pinnacle of its achievements was the Dien Bien Phu Victory in 1954. This laid a solid foundation for the nation to continue writing a glorious epic in the resistance war against the US for national salvation, achieving resounding victories like the "Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air" Victory in 1972. This decisive air campaign forced the US to the negotiating table, culminating in the signing of the Paris Peace Accords in 1973. The war finally came to an end, paving the way for peace in Vietnam.



The Dien Bien Phu victory marked a turning point. It emboldened the Vietnamese people and their army, ultimately leading to the complete liberation of the South and the reunification of the country in the historic Spring Victory of 1975.



The event will be open to the public till October./.