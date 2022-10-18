Hanoi eyes stronger cooperation with Singaporean partners
Hanoi wishes to promote existing cooperation activities and expand cooperation with Singapore to new areas, Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung told visiting Singaporean President Halimah Yacob at a meeting on October 18.
Hanoi expects to strengthen cooperation with Singapore in the spheres of urban planning and management, finance, health care, travel, smart city development, e-government and environmental protection, Dung said.
For her part, Halimah expressed her impression of Hanoi’s development achievements, saying Hanoi shouold focus on green development, especially the preservation of historical and cultural values.
Singaporean President Halimah Yacob (fifth from right) at a meeting with Hanoi's officials. (Photo: VNA)She highly valued municipal authorities’ efforts in conserve heritage in association with tourism development, expressing her hope that Hanoi will share experience with Singapore in this work.
The Singaporean guest suggested Hanoi further promote education-training cooperation with her country, and called on municipal authorities to further support Singaporean businesses operating in the capital city.
The Hanoi official said he agrees with the Singaporean leader’s cooperation proposals./.