Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue has expressed his hope that relations between Hanoi and US localities will be strengthened in the future as the multifaceted cooperation is thriving.

During a reception for US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink in Hanoi on July 6, he also affirmed that Hanoi always creates favourable conditions for US firms.

At the event, the Hanoi leader spoke highly of the US Government’s financial support for Vietnam on the disease prevention and control and the medical sector, despite losses brought by COVID-19, hoping that the US will soon rise over the pandemic.

He briefed his guest on Hanoi’s economic achievements in the first six months of 2020, stressing that the Vietnam-US trade ties are enhanced amid complexities of the pandemic.

For his part, Kritenbrink affirmed that the US-Vietnam economic and trade ties serve as a pillar of the bilateral relations, hoping that exchanges between Hanoi and US partners will be stepped up across various spheres.

The diplomat thanked Hanoi authorities and people for presenting over 150,000 face masks to the US, underlining that it represents the two sides’ bilateral friendship.

He also voiced his belief that the bilateral relations will be consolidated in the coming time./.