Business Booming e-commerce sales provides opportunities for cooperatives Booming e-commerce in Vietnam is providing significant opportunities to promote sales while cooperatives are trying to improve the quality of their products to meet consumers' demands better.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on January 6 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,605 VND/USD on January 6, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnamese shrimp exporters see profits in 2022 thanks to FTAs The Vietnamese shrimp industry has made it through a tough year of weakening demand and come out afloat, according to business leaders.