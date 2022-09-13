Hanoi facilitates investment from Republic of Korea
At the reception. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh has pledged to create all possible conditions for foreign firms, including those from the Republic of Korea, to invest in the city.
Thanh made the promise at a reception for Kim Jung-in, CEO of Sein I&D Vietnam, in Hanoi on September 13.
He voiced support of Sein I&D Vietnam’s plans to invest in hi-tech supporting industry in Vietnam and expand its investment in Hanoi.
The official listened to the company’s suggestions and assigned relevant agencies to consider and handle them in line with the law.
Kim made several proposals to the municipal administration regarding investment in the semi-conductor industry, including mechanisms to attract investment in vocational training.
The same day, the Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee also met with An Kuk-jin, General Director of Daewoo Engineering & Construction Vietnam (Daewoo E&C) and Chairman of THT Development.
Thanh said Hanoi has outlines orientations for urban development and asked the companies to continue invest in the capital city.
An presented some requests to the city’s leader so that his company can quickly complete its investment project, especially the Tay Ho Tay – Starlake urban complex./.