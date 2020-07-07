Hanoi FC offers to help pay for Hau to stay at SC Heerenveen
Hanoi FC will help pay Doan Van Hau’s salary to stay at SC Heerenveen if the club can prove they want to keep the Vietnamese national team player, according to the club's President Do Vinh Quang.
The Dutch club is reportedly struggling to pay the defender’s 450,000 euro-a-year salary because of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not renew his loan contract when it expired at the end of last month.
But Hanoi FC said if Heerenveen want to keep the player, they will help pay his wages, either via a business partner or by covering part of his salary themselves. If not, Hau will return home for the second half of the domestic season.
Hau is still in Europe with his agent. His future will be decided within the next fortnight as the Dutch team regroups for training on July 18.
The defender insisted he wants to stay at Heerenveen, where he has been restricted to one brief substitute appearance for the first team.
The Dutch side will likely look to reinforce their squad this summer ahead of the new season after a disappointing campaign and recently letting seven players leave the club.
If he does return to Vietnam, Hau will be a welcome addition to the current champions who could do with one of the country's best players. They have lost two out of their last three games and are four points off top spot currently held by HCM City FC./.
