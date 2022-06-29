The final design of Tran Hung Dao bridge is a combination of an ancient and modern Hanoi. (Photo from the organiser)

- The Hanoi’s People’s Committee has chosen the final design for Tran Hung Dao bridge, which will cross Hong (Red) River and connect three urban districts of the capital city, after three months of consideration.The final design was the one that won the first prize in a design contest held by the city’s Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board and the Vietnam Association of Architects last October.According to the design, the main bridge will be 900m long with six spans. The project will have a total length of about 5.5km, connecting the districts of Hoan Kiem and Hai Ba Trung to Long Bien district on the northern bank of the Red River.The bridge's starting point will be at Tran Hung Dao-Tran Thanh Tong intersection in Hoan Kiem district, where it will extend to Nguyen Van Linh road in Long Bien district.The design is a combination of ancient and modern Hanoi on the two sides of the Red River, featuring curving waves in the bridge's dome and symbolising endless connection.There will be separate lanes leading to the bridge for vehicles and pedestrians. The bridge will also feature spaces for sightseeing and parks for people to enjoy. There will be parks at both ends of the bridge.The project's construction will take three years and will be completed in the second quarter of 2025. Total preliminary investment capital is estimated to be about 8.7 trillion VND (374 million USD).Earlier, the municipal People’s Committee assigned the Transport Construction Investment Project Management Board to coordinate with the Vietnam Association of Architects to open the design contest for the bridge.There were 20 eligible entries from 12 domestic and foreign consulting and design companies. Three of them were selected to be exhibited and open for public opinion in March.The Tran Hung Dao bridge will be one of 18 bridges crossing the Red River that were approved in the master plan for the transport sector by 2030. So far, eight of these bridges have already been constructed, and an additional 10 will be built in the future.At present, there are eight bridges, including Thang Long, Chuong Duong, Vinh Tuy (phase 1), Thanh Tri, Nhat Tan, Vinh Thinh, Long Bien, and Viet Tri.The Tran Hung Dao bridge has been included in a general construction plan for Hanoi by 2030 with a vision to 2050, as approved by the Prime Minister in 2011./.