Hanoi finds its Friendship Ambassadors for Peace 2019
The final night of a contest aiming to find a Friendship Ambassador for Peace 2019 in Hanoi took place on December 12.
Doan Thi Minh Thu (second from left) and Saleem Hammad (centre) at the event (Photo: VNA)
The event was part of activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hanoi’s recognition as a “City for Peace” by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The title of female Friendship Ambassador for Peace was presented to Doan Thi Minh Thu and the men’s award went to Saleem Hammad from Palestine.
Lee Keyoung Hee from the Republic of Korea won the Diplomatic Ambassador title while Xanita Xavengxok from Laos was honoured as the most beautiful ambassador.
Chairwoman of the Hanoi chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and Chairwoman of the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Lan Huong said Hanoi is well-known as a safe destination, especially for politicians.
Peace and friendship activities have been expanded, thus promoting the image of Hanoi to international friends as well as strengthening solidarity between the people of Hanoi and other countries, she said.
Head of the diplomatic corps in Vietnam Saadi Salama vowed to help Hanoi to retain the title “City for Peace” and called on foreigners to take part in activities that convey a message of a friendly and peaceful city.
Launched in May 2019, the contest received over 1,000 entries. The top 27 domestic and foreign contestants were chosen for the final night./.
