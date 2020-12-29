Society Can Gio-Vung Tau ferry service to start operation next year After several delays, a ferry service between Ho Chi Minh City’s Can Gio district and Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau will be put into operation at the beginning of January 2021.

Society Some 710 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, Japan Vietnamese authorities joined hands with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and relevant agencies of Canada and Japan to bring about 710 citizens home from December 27-29.

Society Outstanding youths with disabilities honoured As many as 64 prominent young people with disabilities were honoured during a ceremony in Hanoi on December 28. Organised by the Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee and the National Committee on Persons with Disabilities, the event aims to call for further support for youths with disabilities, and seek suitable and sustainable models for them to integrate into the society.

Society Kien Giang looks to boost cooperation with Indian localities Leaders of Kien Giang hosted visiting Indian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi on December 28, discussing potential for cooperation between the Mekong Delta province and Indian localities.