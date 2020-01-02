The Hanoi flag pole standing solemnly in Ca Mau is a sight to behold. It is a surprise to witness a majestic tourist attraction like this in the Mekong Delta region, and for northern visitors, it fills them with pride and happiness to see the Hanoi flag pole standing tall in the South.

The Hanoi flag pole in Dat Mui commune, Ngoc Hien district was built in January 2016 as an exact replica of the one found in the capital city. The flag pole was a gift from the capital city to the southernmost province, showing the solidarity of the whole country.

The flag pole is 41 meters in height. From the top, visitors can see the greenery as well as other local tourist attractions in Ca Mau such as the Dat Mui mudflats.

The Hanoi flag pole in Ca Mau province is becoming a tourism hotspot in the southernmost part of Vietnam./.

VNA