Hanoi Flag Tower – Iconic relic in capital city
Situated in the southern part of the Thang Long Citadel, Hanoi Flag Tower was built in 1805 and completed in 1812 during the reign of King Gia Long of the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945). (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Over half a century, the red flag with the yellow star never stops flying on the top of Hanoi Flag Tower as an immortal symbol of glory and pride of the nation. Hanoi Flag Tower is now the most intact and monumental work in the complex of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and recognised as a historical relic in 1989. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The path to the top of the tower is a tunnel built of stone and brick. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Cannons dating back to the Nguyen Dynasty (19th century) are placed at the foot of the tower. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Wreckage of an aircraft used by the US during the anti-America resistance war is on display at the Vietnam Military History Museum. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
At the foot of the tower is an outdoor aircraft display area. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
An aerial view of the Military History Museum from the tower. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Located in the centre of the city, Hanoi Flag Tower is a historic attraction that tourists to Hanoi should not miss. (Photo: VNP/VNA)