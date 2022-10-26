Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Authorities in Hanoi have issued a strategy on sustainable agricultural development from 2022-2030, with a vision to 2050, which focuses on developing modern, clean and organic agriculture.



By 2030, the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth rate of the agro-forestry-fishery sector will reach an average of 2.5-3% per year, and labour productivity will increase by 7-7.5%.



The capital also targets that hi-tech farm produce will account for more than 70% of total agricultural products by 2030.



To that end, Hanoi will innovate and improve state management capacity and efficiency; innovate and develop production organisation forms; effectively implement and manage planning; and promote the research, application, transfer of science and technology and innovation.



Attention will be paid to building and upgrading infrastructure; promoting digital transformation in rural areas; boosting trade promotion of agricultural products; improving international integration capacity and developing markets; speeding up the timely and effective implementation of policies on agricultural production; protecting rural resources and the environment; and proactively adapting to climate change and bettering risk management./.