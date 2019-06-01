At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 300 local and foreign children aged 5-15 joined the international painting contest “I love Hanoi – City for Peace” in the capital city on June 1.



The annual event was co-organised by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the Hanoi Cultural Centre and Hanoi Peace Committee in response to International Children’s Day (June 1) and the 20th anniversary of Hanoi’s UNESCO recognition as a City for Peace.



It afforded Vietnamese and foreign children a chance to meet and strengthen their friendship.



Speaking at the event, HUFO Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Phuong expressed her hope that children will tell their aspirations about humans and lives, and show love for Hanoi through their paintings.



The organising board presented a special prize to Jo Han-ul from the Republic of Korea, two first prizes to Luu Tung Duong and Hoang Anh Duong from the capital city.



Three second, five third, 10 consolation and 9 thematic prizes were also granted to contestants.-VNA