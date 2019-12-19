Society Vietnam, Cambodia hold joint rescue drill Hundreds of soldiers from the Royal Cambodian Army and the Vietnam People’s Army on December 18 took part in a rescue drill in Chantrea district in the Cambodian province of Svay Rieng that borders Vietnam’s southern Long An province.

Society Border Tay Ninh province fights drug trafficking With the year coming to a close, drug trafficking in southern Vietnam is on the rise, according to local authorities.

Society Red Sunday expected to collect 50,000 blood units Organisers expect to collect at least 50,000 units of blood during “Chu Nhat Do 2020” (Red Sunday), a blood donation festival, which will kick off on December 22 in Hanoi.

Society Officials pay pre-Christmas visits to localities Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Vinh Diocese and its Bishop Nguyen Huu Long in the central province of Nghe An on December 18, on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas holiday.