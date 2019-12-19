Hanoi front wants detailed cooperation with China’s Tibet Autonomous Region
Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s chapter in Hanoi (VFF Hanoi) Nguyen Lan Huong held talks with Vice Chairman of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yalin in Hanoi on December 19.
At the talks between Chairwoman of the VFF Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong and Vice Chairman of China’s TAR People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yalin (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s chapter in Hanoi (VFF Hanoi) Nguyen Lan Huong held talks with Vice Chairman of China’s Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) People’s Political Consultative Conference Wang Yalin in Hanoi on December 19.
At the event, Huong said Hanoi always values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperation between Vietnam and China, and hoped the VFF Hanoi and the TAR People’s Political Consultative Conference will hold cooperative programmes to deepen relations between the two sides.
Briefing the Chinese side on the VFF Hanoi’s achievements in the past year, she said that her organisation has worked with local authorities to build national solidarity, protect the legitimate rights of local people, encourage residents to follow Party guidelines and State laws, and conduct supervision and social criticism.
Wang, for his part, hailed the achievements of the VFF Hanoi, affirming the Chinese Government attaches much importance to the development of the TAR, and has outlined policies to support the region in education, poverty reduction, and environmental protection.
He said he wants the VFF Hanoi and TAR People’s Political Consultative Conference to enhance cooperation, helping consolidate the Vietnam – China friendship and promote collaboration in trade and economy.
At the talks, they exchanged experience in how to maintain solidarity among ethnic groups, as well as efforts to listen and understand local people’s desires and expectations.
The same day, the Chinese delegation paid a courtesy visit to leaders of the municipal People’s Committee./