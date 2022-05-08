Hanoi fully ready for SEA Games 31
The capital city of Hanoi has been fully ready for SEA Games 31 and the opening ceremony in particular, amid the fight against COVID-19 across Southeast Asia.
The women's union of Ba Dinh district of Hanoi holds an event to honour "ao dai" (traditional long dress) in celebration of SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)
Some 2,000 banners along with billboards on the largest regional sporting event have been on display along main roads, in public places and downtown Hanoi. Competition venues are also adorned with flower pots.
Nguyen Van Vien, a resident of Hanoi said he will travel to venues to watch in person and cheer athletes, voicing his hope that those of Vietnam will obtain the best results.
Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, SEA Games 31 is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. As the capital city will be the host of major events and competitions, ensuring security and safety during the Games has been considered as a key task of police in Hanoi and relevant forces.
About 3,000 people have joined preparations for the opening and closing ceremonies in the capital city, and infrastructure for the regional event had been fundamentally completed as of May 7.
The municipal People’s Committee has devised COVID-19 prevention and control plans during SEA Games 31.
Those who test positive for the coronavirus will not participate in the event and must be quarantined. People having close contact with COVID-19 patients or contracting the virus during the Games will have their samples collected and be asked to follow guidelines of the organising committee.
On May 7, the women’s union of Ba Dinh district of the city held an event to honour “ao dai” (traditional long dress) in celebration of SEA Games 31.
President of the union Dinh Thi Phuong Lien said to welcome the regional event, many streets have been cleaned up and decorated with flowers and murals.
The district’s Quan Ngua Sports Palace will host gymnastics at the Games.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.