Travel Around 402,000 tourists visit Hanoi on New Year holiday The number of visitors to Hanoi on the New Year holiday from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024 is 402,000, up 65% year-on-year.

Travel Vietnam Airlines carries year's first visitors The first domestic and international visitors to Vietnam in 2014 received a special welcome ceremony with bouquets and special gifts held by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines in collaboration with localities nationwide on January 1.

Travel First New Year visitors to Thua Thien – Hue receive effusive welcome The central province of Thua Thien – Hue accorded its first 200 visitors on New Year day to a special welcoming ceremony at Phu Bai International Airport on January 1.

Travel Hoi An welcomes tens of thousands of visitors on New Year holiday Hoi An ancient city, UNESCO-recognsied world cultural heritage, in the central province of Quang Nam served tens of thousands of tourists on the occasion of the New Year holiday from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024.