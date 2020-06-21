Culture - Sports First ballet telling the story of Kieu staged in HCM City The first ballet based on “Truyen Kieu” (The Tale of Kieu) - the 18th century poetic masterpiece by the great poet Nguyễn Du was staged at the HCM City Opera House on June 20.

Culture - Sports Festival promotes Vietnam-France cultural, art exchanges The Vietnam-France Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the city’s Youth Cultural House co-organised a music festival on June 19 night to mark the 50th anniversary of the Francophonie.

Culture - Sports Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 opens The fourth international marathon competition Dalat Ultra Trail 2020 kicked off in the resort city of Da Lat, capital of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on June 19.