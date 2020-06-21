Hanoi gears up to host diverse range of cultural activities
Illustrative image (Photo: VOV)
Hanoi (VNA) - Hoan Kiem lake in the downtown of Hanoi is set to feature a wide range of fairs and festivals between June 26 and June 28 as a means of boosting the capital’s tourism industry.
A number of the city’s famous sightseeing spots such as the Temple of Literature, Hoa Lo Prison, and Ngoc Son Temple will be introduced to visitors on Dinh Tien Hoang street, the Voice of Vietnam reported.
As many as 50 booths from travel agencies, hotels, airlines, and the local tourism association, will be set up on Le Thach street in order to introduce a number of attractive products to both local residents and tourists.
Most notably, a number of delicacies from Hanoi, including Trang Tien ice cream, Tay Ho lotus tea, and Giang coffee are to be sold at the Octagonal House for guests to enjoy.
Moreover, a street carnival is set to get underway on the walking streets around Hoan Kiem lake at 5:30pm on June 27, with the event expected to provide plenty of excitement to local people and visitors.
These activities will be jointly organised by the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, alongside the Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee, with the aim of stimulating domestic travel, and reviving the tourism industry following the novel coronavirus, with a specific focus on street cultural activities./.
