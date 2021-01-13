Hanoi gets facelift ahead of 13th National Party Congress
A large number of flowering plants and ornamental trees will be added to public spaces around Hanoi as the capital gears up for the 13th National Party Congress, according to Vo Nguyen Phong, Director of the municipal Department of Construction.
Hanoi gets facelift ahead of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A large number of flowering plants and ornamental trees will be added to public spaces around Hanoi as the capital gears up for the 13th National Party Congress, according to Vo Nguyen Phong, Director of the municipal Department of Construction.
The department has been tasked by the Hanoi People’s Committee with sprucing up the city before the country’s biggest political event, which will take place from January 25 to February 2.
Many more flowering plants and ornamental trees will be seen at public spaces around the National Convention Centre (NCC), where the Congress is being held, as well as along main streets connecting the NCC, Ba Dinh district, and the city centre, Phong said, adding that parks, gardens, and gateways to the capital will also receive facelifts.
The Hanoi Urban Environment Company (URENCO) will conduct a city-wide clean-up from January 16 to 23 and on January 30, Director Nguyen Huu Tien said.
It also plans to install 100 portable toilets with improved signage at public recreational areas. They will also be cleaned regularly, Tien noted.
He added that the company will increase road sweeping, especially on Thang Long and Vo Nguyen Giap avenues.
URENCO will collect rubbish throughout the day and maintain sanitation, he pledged, adding that it will also be ready for any emergency./.