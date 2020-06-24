Hanoi gets investment offers
he capital city of Hanoi as of June 23 received 36 proposals for memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for investment cooperation, which were estimated to be worth more than 26 billion USD in total.
The investment promotion conference themed “Hanoi 2020 – Investment Cooperation and Development” will be organised on June 27. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
The proposed MoUs are expected to be signed at the upcoming investment promotion conference themed “Hanoi 2020 – Investment Cooperation and Development” scheduled for June 27.
Among them, 23 proposals are from domestic companies and 13 from foreign enterprises and organisations.
At the conference, the capital city will call on investment for 116 projects with a total capital of more than 339 trillion VND (14.6 billion USD). These projects are mainly in urban housing, office buildings, tourism-services and industry, technical infrastructure and finance and banking sector.
The conference expects to draw more than 1,200 domestic and foreign investors and businesses.
Through the conference, Hanoi wishes to show the determination of becoming a pioneer in post-COVID-19 economic recovery and development./.