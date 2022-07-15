Hanoi get-together celebrates 233rd French National Day
Hanoi (VNA) – The Embassy of France in Vietnam on July 14 hosted a get-together in Hanoi to celebrate the 233rd anniversary of French National Day (July 14, 1789 – 2022), with Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc in attendance.
It was the first French National Day celebration in Vietnam in three years after COVID-19-induced suspension, said French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery in his remarks at the event.
He then recalled the two countries’ support for each other at the time of hardship as the pandemic was ravaging the world. There were acts of kindness and solidarity between France and Vietnam, he said, referring to the fact that Vietnam donated face masks to France in 2020 and France provided Vietnam with vaccine and medical supplies the following year.
Highlighting the development of the bilateral relations despite COVID-19, Ambassador Warnery affirmed that the pandemic could never break the ties. Vietnam and France have not given up any joint projects, he noted, adding that the two sides have resumed high-level meetings as soon as they could, reflected by the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to France last November.
He went on to talk about several joint projects between the two countries, noting that both sides must soon complete the construction of an elevated section of France-funded urban metro line No.3 in Hanoi as the success of the project will create a spillover effect on other public ones.
Vietnam and France have boasted strong cooperation in the areas of culture and heritage, education and linguistics, science and technology, health care, justice, and decentralised governance and cooperation, he said.
The diplomat further said that the two nations will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and the 10th year of their strategic partnership next year, which are expected to raise the bilateral ties to a new height.
Deputy FM Ngoc said July 14 has become an annual occasion for promoting the Vietnam – France friendship and honouring the quintessence of the interaction between the two cultures, citing the fact that there have been French influence in Vietnamese architecture, language, cuisine and others.
The bilateral relations have produced numerous fine and practical results, he emphasised, anticipating that the bilateral agenda for 2023 will be very dynamic with the upcoming anniversaries, contributing to the future cooperation achievements between the two countries./.
