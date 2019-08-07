Customers visit a booth at the Hanoi Gift Show last year. The show this year from October 17-20 will include 650 booths featuring handicraft products. (Photo: tapchicongthuong.vn)

– A zone for craft-making performance will be arranged at the Hanoi Gift Show 2019, scheduled for October 17 – 20, according to Hoang Minh Lam from the Hanoi Industrial Promotion and Development Consultancy Centre.The fair, the eighth of its kind, will take place at the National Construction Planning Exhibition, including about 650 booths displaying handicraft products from traditional handicraft producers both at home and overseas.The show, which offers export opportunities and the chance for handicraft businesses to develop in a sustainable manner, is expected to welcome 10,000 visitors as well as hundreds of importers from many countries and territories.A Hanoi Gift Show 2019, to support business connections will be held during the event, expected to host about 1,000 handicraft importers and producers, along with a workshop on market trends in the handicraft industry.It will also include a zone for display of products made with artistic creativity, exquisite design and superb workmanship, Lam added.Exhibitors at the annual trade fair will be supported to open booths free of charge and participate in the Match-and-Meet event, said Ha Thi Vinh, director general of the Quang Vinh Ceramic Co., Ltd. Her company has taken part in all seven editions of the event.“It is a valuable opportunity,” Vinh said. “Handicraft businesses and producers in Hanoi have found a large number of customer at little cost.”According to Nguyen Thi Luong, director of the Hien Luong Bamboo & Rattan Export Co., Ltd, the show gives the exhibitors access to many new customers, explore the market’s new trends and learn from others’ experience in improving management and bringing products to the world market. –VNA