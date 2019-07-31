Hanoi handicraft products (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi Gift Show 2019 will feature 650 booths of handicraft products, the municipal Department of Industry and Trade announced at a press conference on July 31.The event is expected to welcome 10,000 visitors as well as hundreds of importers from many countries and territories.Vuong Dinh Thanh, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Industrial Promotion and Development Consultancy Centre, said the organising board will continue holding the Match and Meet programme to support business connections.This year’s programme will see the participation of 1,000 importers and businesses operating in the handicraft industry, he added.Nguyen Thanh Hai, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, said apart from selling handicraft products of export firms and traditional craft villages, the Hanoi Gift Show 2019 will offer new designed products and unique ones with high economic, technical and artistic values.The show will create a good opportunity for the Vietnamese and Hanoi traditional handicraft sector to promote exports and sustainable development.Voluntary students who have an insight into the sphere will be arranged to support local businesses connect with foreign customers.-VNA