Business WB, Australia to support Vietnam in mitigating COVID-19 impacts The World Bank (WB) Group and the Australian Government have agreed to extend their strategic partnership in Vietnam with a commitment of a further 5 million AUD to support Vietnam’s economic recovery and protect the most vulnerable from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam should develop gambling industry to boost tourism If Vietnam legalises sports betting, billions of dollars could be recouped for the country and help boost tourism post-COVID-19.

Business Vietbuild 2020 kicks off in HCM City The 2020 Vietbuild International Exhibition kicked off at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City’s district 7 on June 24, with the theme “Construction - Building Materials - Real Estate - Interior and Exterior Decoration.”

Business Gia Lai to develop 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone A 100-ha hi-tech agricultural zone is to be built in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai that will engage in developing breeding pig supply and the production of organic cattle feed and fertiliser, a conference held by the province on June 24 heard.