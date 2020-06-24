Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October
Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Gift Show 2020, an international fair for gifts and handicrafts, is scheduled to take place from October 15-18.
This is an annual event held in Hanoi and is part of a series of international fairs specialised in handicrafts held in October every year in the Asia-Pacific region.
The upcoming event is expected to attract 10,000-12,000 visitors, including 650-700 foreign importers and visitors to visit and do business.
The fair is also expected to gain an export value of goods at 6.6 million USD, an increase of 6.8 percent compared to 2019.
This fair aims at being a bridge connecting local handicraft producers to foreign importers and domestic traders to promote local consumption and export of products, especially in the situation that Vietnam has controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hanoi expects that this fair would contribute to stable growth of the municipal handicraft export value this year.
The previous edition lured more than 250 domestic and international businesses, showcasing their products at 650 booths./.