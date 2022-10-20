Hanoi Gift Show 2022 opens in the capital city on October 20 with 460 pavilions, including some run online. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi Gift Show 2022 opened in the capital city on October 20 with 460 pavilions, including some run online.



The annual October event has become a prestigious large-scale fair in the Asia-Pacific region, said Vice Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen at the opening ceremony.



The fair, to run through October 23, is anticipated to help businesses and handicraft production facilities strengthen connectivity and promote the consumption and export of handicraft products.



There will be programmes held in support of international importers, customers, and domestic enterprises as they seek to strengthen trade exchange activities, conduct negotiations, and sign export contracts via both direct and online platforms.

Hanoi Giftshow 2022 will offer international customers the opportunity to join a tour of some typical handicraft villages in the capital./.