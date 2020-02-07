Business Prolonged nCoV epidemic could affect budget revenue: MoF If the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic lingers, production, trade and State budget revenue will be greatly affected, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Hai Phong city to set up new industrial zones A number of new industrial zones (IZs) will be established in the northern port city of Hai Phong in the near future, said head of the provincial management board of economic zones Pham Van Moi.

Business Vietnam restores goods transactions at border gates with China Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to restore export and import activities at border gates with China but quarantine rules must be rigorously obeyed, according to an announcement of the Government Office.

Business Deputy PM requests continued trade amid nCoV fight Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue has asked for the continuation of trade with China amid tightened control of activities at border gates and border crossings to fight the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).